Danny Ildefonso comes out of retirement, suits up for Converge

LOOK who's back for another shot at playing in the PBA.

It's two-time league MVP Danny Ildefonso.

In a stunning move, Converge has activated its 46-year-old deputy coach as part of its roster in the Governors' Cup.

By doing so, Ildefonso will be eligible to play against his former team Meralco which the FiberXers' play on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ildefonso last played in the PBA in 2015 with the Bolts before finally retiring.

He later on brached out to coaching big men and joined Alaska and National University as part of their coaching staff.

Ildefonso was then acquired by Converge as part of the sale of the Alaska franchise lock, stock, and barrel.

But during his playing years, Danny I was among the best big men in PBA history.

He was selected no. 1 overall by Formula Shell in the 1998 draft, whose rights were later traded to San Miguel for shooting guard and no. 2 pick Noy Castillo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Eventually, the pride of Urdaneta, Pangasinan became the cornerstone of the Beermen as he guided the franchise to a total of eight championships from 1999 to 2011.

He was a former Rookie of the Year, one of the few two-time MVP winners, a three-time Finals MVP, five-time Best Player of the Conference, a two-time Mythical First Team, three-time Mythical Second Team, and an eight-time All-Star.

Ildefonso was likewise named among the 40 Greatest PBA Players of all time.

His eldest son Shaun Ildefonso is currently a rookie guard at Rain or Shine.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN