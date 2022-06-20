News you need to know: Abueva ejection, Pido fine, Gilas Youth ends on a high

HERE are the top sports news from Sunday.

Sports news June 19

Calvin Abueva ejection

The old Calvin Abueva appeared to rear its ugly head again after the ejected Magnolia star headed home even while his team’s PBA Philippine Cup rivalry game against Ginebra was still ongoing at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night.

The Beast retreated to the Hotshots' dugout after being ejected following a second technical foul called against him for unsportsmanlike behavior then, after collecting his things in the locker room, headed out of the arena.

"Japan! Japan!" Abueva shouted on his way out, adding, “Bye PBA,” as he stepped out into the bright lights and out the door.

Abueva tallied seven points, eight rebounds, and two assists before the incident happened with 9:15 to play in the fourth quarter after Abueva was called for a technical foul for bumping and later confronting Ginebra guard Nards Pinto.

Pido Jarencio fine

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio is paying the price for his unsportsmanlike behavior at the end of his team’s 97-90 loss to NorthPort on Saturday.

The PBA Commissioner’s Office hit Jarencio with a P20,000 fine for “physical contact” after Jarencio bumped Bossing counterpart Ariel Vanguardia during the customary handshake of coaches at center court.

Jarencio lost his cool after Vanguardia called a timeout with the game all but settled in the final seconds - then never ran a play for Blackwater.

The commotion led to a heated exchange of words between the two coaches who were separated by cooler heads afterwards.

Gilas Youth vs Iran

Gilas Pilipinas Youth ended its Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship campaign on a positive note after turning back Iran, 95-87, to salvage seventh place in Doha.

Caelum Harris stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in this final classification battle.

Alex Konov paced Gilas Youth with 18 points, four dimes, and three boards, while Bryan Competente also waxed hot with his 4-of-8 shooting from deep for his 14 points and five rebounds.

Jared Bahay chimed in 13 points, seven assists, six boards, and two steals, as Zain Mahmood tallied 11 points and five rebounds.

