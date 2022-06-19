LOOK: Calvin Abueva heads straight out of MOA Arena after ejection

CALVIN Abueva was in no mood to wait for the end of Magnolia's PBA Philippine Cup game against Barangay Ginebra and headed straight home while the match was still ongoing at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The enigmatic forward retreated to the Hotshots' dugout after being ejected following a second technical foul called against him for 'unsporsmanlike behavior' then, after collecting his things in the locker room, headed out of the arena.

"Japan! Japan!" Abueva shouted as he headed out, adding, 'Bye PBA,' as he stepped out into the bright lights.

The incident happened with 9:15 to play in the fourth quarter after Abueva was called for a technical foul for bumping and later confronting Ginebra guard Nards Pinto.

Magnolia was leading Ginebra 74-68 at that point. The Hotshots encountered some nervy moments but held their ground behind Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang to hack out an 89-84 victory over the Gin Kings.

Too bad 'The Beast' wasn't there to join in the celebration.

He finished with seven points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

