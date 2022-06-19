Pido Jarencio fined P20K for 'physical contact' against Vanguardia

THE PBA Commissioner’s Office hit NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio with a P20,000 fine for his endgame behavior during the Batang Pier’s Philippine Cup game against Blackwater on Sunday night.

The penalty was handed out for 'physical contact' after Jarencio bumped Vanguardia during the customary shaking of hands at center court following the 97-90 win by the Bossing.

Jarencio lost his cool after Vanguardia called a timeout with the game all but settled in the final seconds - then never ran a play for Blackwater.

The commotion led to a heated exchange of words between the two coaches who were separated by cooler heads afterwards.

