    Pido Jarencio fined P20K for 'physical contact' against Vanguardia

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Pido Jarencio Ariel Vanguardia
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE PBA Commissioner’s Office hit NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio with a P20,000 fine for his endgame behavior during the Batang Pier’s Philippine Cup game against Blackwater on Sunday night.

    The penalty was handed out for 'physical contact' after Jarencio bumped Vanguardia during the customary shaking of hands at center court following the 97-90 win by the Bossing.

    Pido Jarencio, Ariel Vanguardia

    Jarencio lost his cool after Vanguardia called a timeout with the game all but settled in the final seconds - then never ran a play for Blackwater.

    The commotion led to a heated exchange of words between the two coaches who were separated by cooler heads afterwards.

    [See Pido Jarencio loses cool over Vanguardia's garbage-time timeout]

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

