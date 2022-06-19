Harris, Konov impress as Gilas Youth rips Iran in final game

GILAS Pilipinas salvaged seventh place in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship with a 95-87 win over Iran at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha.

Caelum Harris was all over the floor for the Philippines with his 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in this final classification battle.

Alex Konov paced Gilas Youth with 18 points, four dimes, and three boards, while Bryan Competente also waxed hot with his 4-of-8 shooting from deep for his 14 points and five rebounds.

Jared Bahay chimed in 13 points, seven assists, six boards, and two steals, as Zain Mahmood tallied 11 points and five rebounds.

The Philippines recovered from a lackluster first half which left it staring at a 13-point deficit, 39-26, slowly clawing its way back with a 29-point third quarter that trimmed the gap at 68-63.

From there, Gilas Youth showed its poise with Kristian Porter pushing his side up by 14, 86-72, after a pair of free throws in the last 4:27, with that big cushion enough to deny Iran a late rally.

It was a bit of a consolation for the Josh Reyes-coached side which failed to book a ticket to Malaga, Spain for the 2022 Fiba Under-17 World Cup.

Mohammadamin Khosravi topped Iran with 28 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Sarem Jafari registered 23 points, six boards, and four dimes, while Mohammad Amini had 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the defeat.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 95 - Konov 18, Harris 15, Competente 14, Bahay 13, Mahmood 11, Bayla 9, Porter 7, Gemao 7, Jones 1, Romero 0, Nieto 0, Reyes 0.

IRAN 87 - Khosravi 28, Jafari 23, Amini 20, Beygi 6, Gilkalayeh 6, Mirjalalifilabi 4, Kazemizadeh 0, Zahan 0, Heydari 0, Parand 0.

Quarters: 20-18, 39-48, 68-63, 95-87.

