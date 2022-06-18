Jarencio on endgame incident: ‘Ano ba purpose ng timeout? Di ba mag-shoot?’

ANTIPOLO – Pido Jarencio understands the need to hike the winning margin at endgame especially with the PBA Philippine Cup being played under a quotient format.

But to call a timeout with the outcome of the game already in the bag and do nothing to score is something he wouldn’t just let pass by.

“Ano ba ang purpose ng timeout? Di ba para mag-shoot,” the NorthPort coach said as he explained his side on the endgame commotion between him and Blackwater counterpart Ariel Vanguardia that marred their game on Saturday at the Ynares Center.

“Pero nung nakuha ni (Rashawn) McCarthy yung bola, sabi niya (Vanguardia), ‘o wag na, wag na, wag mo nang i-shoot.’ Tama ba yun? Rinig na rinig naming lahat,” added Jarencio. “Hindi lang ako ang binabastos niya, yung buong organisasyon namin ang binabastos niya.”

Continue reading below ↓

The controversy came in the final six seconds and the Bossing ahead, 97-90, when Vanguardia opted to call a timeout as they have ball possession.

Jarencio understood the initial move as it had been agreed upon during the coaches’ meeting that teams can call a timeout in such situation since the quotient system will be applied at the end of the eliminations, especially among teams in the lower half of the standings.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But to the surprise of the NorthPort coaching staff, the Bossing didn’t call a play nor attempted to make a shot, infuriating Jarencio at the buzzer and led him to confront Vanguardia at center court during the traditional handshake between the two teams.

Pido Jarencio on Ariel Vanguardia's endgame call: “Hindi lang ako ang binabastos niya, yung buong organisasyon namin ang binabastos niya.” PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Vanguardia explained the Bossing would have wanted very much to score, but had no opportunity to do so.

“I had to do what I have to do. Gusto ko rin umiskor, pero walang opportunity,” said Vanguardia about the final play that ended with McCarthy just holding on to the basketball.

“But coach Pido, I’m sorry if na-offend kita. I apologize na hindi ako tumira sa last possession.”

Jarencio revealed what he told Vanguardia shortly after the game.

“Bakit nag-timeout ka, wala ka palang gagawin,” the NorthPort coach recalled telling Vanguardia, who felt he was provoked following the move.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jarencio added respect begets respect.

“Kung humihingi ka ng respeto, dapat marunong ka ring remespeto sa ibang tao,” said the veteran coach.

“Ako ok naman sa akin yun, talo kami. Ini-explain pa nga nung coaching staff ko baka sa quotient,” he added. “Agree naman ako doon, pero kung may purpose. Pero wala namang purpose yung timeout, e.”

Continue reading below ↓

The loss was the second straight for the Batang Pier who evened their record at 2-2.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.