News you need to know: Extra Rice Inc. in Cebu brawl, Bajar calls shots at Letran

Sports news April 23

Quiñahan, Belga in Cebu game brawl

JR Quiñahan could be in big trouble after a video of an exhibition in Cebu on Saturday night saw the NLEX big man engaging a foreign player in a fight.

Rain or Shine enforcer and Quiñahan’s former frontcourt partner, Beau Belga, was also caught on video throwing the ball at Quinahan’s attacker at the height of the incident.

Belga and Quiñahan were both playing under the team Northball along with Robert Bolick of NorthPort and Magnolia's Jio Jalalon in a game against Sirius Star.

The PBA has already been notified of the incident especially with the players involved still having a live contract with their respective mother ballclubs.

Jolas wants Rondae Hollis-Jefferson back

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa is supporting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s bid to make it back to the NBA.

But Jolas would love to have the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Import back with the Tropang Giga if the plan fails.

After all, Hollis-Jefferson led TNT to its first-ever Governors’ Cup crown at the expense of perennial champion Barangay Ginebra in the recently concluded finals of the season-ending conference.

“I wish that he will get it (NBA return) but, at the same time, I also wish that he won’t get it so he will back here,” Lastimosa said in jest after closing out the Gin Kings in Game Six.

Rensy Bajar is new Letran coach

Rensy Bajar has been appointed as the new Letran coach after Bonnie Tan bid the team goodbye.

Bajar served as Tan’s deputy at Letran and gave his stamp of approval to be his successor and inherit a team still formidable enough to retain its title behind the core of Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, and Kobe Monje.

“Coach Rensy has been with us during the three-peat era and I'm confident that he can sustain the winning culture that we have built with the Knights,” said Tan, who was officially appointed a head coach of NorthPort after stepping down at Letran.

