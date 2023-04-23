Rensy Bajar takes over as Letran coach after Tan bids team goodbye

RENSY Bajar hopes to sustain the winning tradition at Letran left by former coach Bonnie Tan.

Rensy Bajar is new Letran coach

The Knights are set to formally introduce Bajar on Monday as the new coach of the team that will be seeking a fourth straight NCAA men’s basketball championship in Season 99.

Bajar served as Tan’s deputy at Letran and gave his stamp of approval to be his successor and inherit a team still formidable enough to retain its title behind the core of Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, and Kobe Monje.

“Coach Rensy has been with us during the three-peat era and I'm confident that he can sustain the winning culture that we have built with the Knights,” said Tan, who was officially appointed a head coach of NorthPort after stepping down at Letran.

As a player, Bajar was the star point guard at San Beda where he formed a deadly backcourt partnership with Ralph Emerson Rivera, who battled Rommel Adducul and the San Sebastian Stags for NCAA supremacy in the mid 1990s.

But ending up as part of the NorthPort coaching staff in the PBA eventually led him to land the same job at Letran.

As Tan leaves behind a memorable stint with the Knights after a four-year stint, he thanked the entire Letran community for giving him the opportunity to be part of its traditional winning program.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities that Letran has afforded me. I'm deeply appreciative of how the community has welcomed me since I came on board and being considered as an honorary Letranite will always be one of the biggest achievements I could ever receive," he said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Replacing Jeff Napa in 2019, Tan came in at the same time when Petron took over as the main backer for the Letran men's basketball program.

In his first year, Letran got itself back to the top of the food chain after toppling erstwhile undefeated San Beda to rule NCAA Season 95.

He also traversed the Knights through the pandemic, garnering a perfect 12-0 sweep in NCAA Season 97 before the team overcame doubts to complete the three-peat in NCAA Season 98.

Tan amassed a 44-13 win-loss record in his time at Letran, an impressive 77-percent winning rate as well as bagging three NCAA Coach of the Year plums.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the process, he was able to help a number of Knights progress to the pro ranks, among them Jerrick Balanza, Larry Muyang, Bonbon Batiller, Jeo Ambohot, Ato Ular, and Allen Mina who are now in the PBA, as well as NCAA Season 97 Rookie MVP Rhenz Abando who is now in Korea.

“As I close this chapter, I cherish all of those who believed in what we could do for the Knights, from boss Ramon S. Ang and sports director Alfrancis Chua of San Miguel Corp. to Letran Rector Fr. Clarence Victor C. Marquez, OP, Vice President for Academic Affairs Assoc. Prof. Cristina M. Castro-Cabral, Ph.D, and athletic director Fr. Victor Calvo, OP,” he said.