NorthPort drops interim tag, names Bonnie Tan full-time coach

BONNIE Tan no longer has the term ‘interim’ under his name at NorthPort.

Tan was officially named head coach of the Batang Pier for the 48th season of the PBA.

The appointment came after the 50-year-old champion mentor formally bid Letran goodbye on Sunday, ending his four-year coaching rein and saw him steer the Knights to three straight NCAA men’s basketball titles.

Shortly after the Muralla-based school bagged its third championship last December, he was named interim coach of NorthPort, where he served as its long-time team manager, switching places with former Batang Pier mentor Pido Jarencio.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Tan had a rocky start on the sidelines as Northport lost its first six games in the season-ending Governors Cup before winning three in a row to stay in contention for a quarterfinal berth.

The Batang Pier though, lost in their bid for the last playoff berth which Phoenix claimed.

NorthPort finished with a 3-8 record under Tan.

Still that didn’t prevent management from naming him as the next official coach of NorthPort.