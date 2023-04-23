Jolas wants Hollis-Jefferson back next season 'if he doesn't get the NBA'

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa supports Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s bid to return to the NBA, but is very much welcome to go back to the Tropang GIGA next season.

Jolas on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson return

Lastimosa said he wants Hollis-Jefferson back after the Tropang GIGA finally captured their first-ever Governors’ Cup crown last Friday in their victory over Barangay Ginebra in Game Six.

But Lastimosa is also aware of Hollis-Jefferson’s desire to try for a NBA spot. He played for six years in the NBA, most notably with the Brooklyn Nets from 2015 to 2019.

“Sure, if he doesn’t get to the NBA,” said Lastimosa when asked if he wants Hollis-Jefferson back next season. “Because he said he wants to get into a Summer League team or maybe a training team to try to get back to the NBA.”

“I wish that he will get it but, at the same time, I also wish that he won’t get it so he will back here,” said Lastimosa in jest.

Lastimosa said he will be one of the persons who will be happy if Hollis-Jefferson would be able to go back to the NBA after the TNT stint.

“But of course, I want the best for him which is to play in the NBA,” said Lastimosa.

Mikey Williams also sees Hollis-Jefferson capable of a return to the NBA.

“Wherever Rondae is going to be, I’m going to support him. He is a friend. We have definitely built a good relationship off the court and on the court. If NBA calls, congratulations to him. He worked hard here, got a championship, his first one, that’s big. If the NBA calls, he gets a job up there, you can’t do nothing but support him,” said Williams.

