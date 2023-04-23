PBA notified of Quinahan, Belga role in brawl at Cebu game

A VIDEO of an exhibition game on Saturday night in Cebu went viral after veteran NLEX big man JR Quinahan was seen exchanging blows with a foreign player.

The incident happened following a free throw sequence as the foreigner was seen suddenly swinging at the 38-year-old Quinahan while the two were positioning for a rebound.

Quinahan fought back and was seen throwing a punch as he spun around, but missed.

Beau Belga, former frontcourt partner of Quinahan at Rain or Shine, was also caught on video throwing the ball at Quinahan’s attacker at the height of the incident.

The PBA has already been notified of the incident especially with the players involved still having a live contract with their respective mother ballclubs.

Belga and Quinahan were both playing under the team Northball along with Robert Bolick of NorthPort and Magnolia's Jio Jalalon.

The match was held in Carmen, Cebu and pitted Northball vs. Sirius Star. Northball is a Cebu-based team composed of Cebuano All-Stars, while Sirius Star is a team of streetball players from the US.

Sirius was leading the game, 93-81, with 4:37 left in the final period when the episode happened.

The exhibition game was made possible by Northball, the same group that promotes the basketball tour of Mavs Phenomenal.

The game was eventually abandoned following the skirmish.

It’s still uncertain whether the second of the two-game exhibition series slated in Mandaue Sunday night will still push through.

