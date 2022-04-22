News you need to know: Parks gets extension, UAAP results, Game 7 in PH Arena

HERE are the top stories from Thursday.

Sports news April 21

Ray Parks contract extension

Looks like Ray Parks won’t be coming back to play in the Philippines anytime soon as the Filipino-American guard received a two-year contract extension from Nagoya in the Japan B.League.

The Diamond Dolphins rewarded the Asian import with a new deal in the middle of a season where he’s averaging 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22.4 minutes in 39 games with 27 starts.

After his controversial release from the TNT Tropang Giga of the PBA last July, Parks quickly found a home in the Japan B.League where he has played a key role in the Dolphins' 28-13 campaign - good for third in the West standings.

UAAP results

Ateneo continued to flex its muscles with its most lopsided victory yet, while Far Eastern University, Adamson, and La Salle had to earn their victories the hard way.

The Blue Eagles rolled to their 36th straight victory after annihilating University of Santo Tomas, 101-51, for the biggest winning margin since the digitization of UAAP stats as Ateneo officially clinched its seventh straight Final Four appearance.

How can you stop Ateneo? Click here.

FEU turned to Xyrus Torres to frustrate National University, 59-57, to snap a three-game losing streak.

Adamson, for its part, leaned on Jerom Lastimosa’s own clutch shot to get over the hump against University of the Philippines, 66-58, to put an end to the Fighting Maroons’ eight-game winning streak.

Finally, La Salle needed an overtime to squeak past University of the East, 85-82, as the Green Archers stayed in third spot with a 7-3 record.

Philippine Arena to host Game 7

A PBA Governors’ Cup Finals that’s shaping up to be another classic deserves a fitting ending.

The league announced the title series will be held at the Philippine Arena should there be a Game Seven.

Game 6 of the best-of-seven classic is set on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the Kings looking to finish off the Bolts after taking a 3-2 series lead with victories in the last two games.

Cliff Hodge vows to keep playing the same scrappy style at age 34 to help the Bolts extend the series to a deciding game.

