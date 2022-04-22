Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 22
    Basketball

    News you need to know: Parks gets extension, UAAP results, Game 7 in PH Arena

    by spin.ph staff
    5 hours ago
    Ray Parks Philippine Arena Ateneo
    Ray Parks, Ateneo, and Philippine Arena occupied Thursday's headlines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE | UAAP Season 84 media team

    HERE are the top stories from Thursday.

    Sports news April 21

    Ray Parks contract extension

    Looks like Ray Parks won’t be coming back to play in the Philippines anytime soon as the Filipino-American guard received a two-year contract extension from Nagoya in the Japan B.League.

    The Diamond Dolphins rewarded the Asian import with a new deal in the middle of a season where he’s averaging 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22.4 minutes in 39 games with 27 starts.

    After his controversial release from the TNT Tropang Giga of the PBA last July, Parks quickly found a home in the Japan B.League where he has played a key role in the Dolphins' 28-13 campaign - good for third in the West standings.

    UAAP results

    Ateneo continued to flex its muscles with its most lopsided victory yet, while Far Eastern University, Adamson, and La Salle had to earn their victories the hard way.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Blue Eagles rolled to their 36th straight victory after annihilating University of Santo Tomas, 101-51, for the biggest winning margin since the digitization of UAAP stats as Ateneo officially clinched its seventh straight Final Four appearance.

    How can you stop Ateneo? Click here.

    FEU turned to Xyrus Torres to frustrate National University, 59-57, to snap a three-game losing streak.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Adamson, for its part, leaned on Jerom Lastimosa’s own clutch shot to get over the hump against University of the Philippines, 66-58, to put an end to the Fighting Maroons’ eight-game winning streak.

    Finally, La Salle needed an overtime to squeak past University of the East, 85-82, as the Green Archers stayed in third spot with a 7-3 record.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Philippine Arena to host Game 7

      A PBA Governors’ Cup Finals that’s shaping up to be another classic deserves a fitting ending.

      The league announced the title series will be held at the Philippine Arena should there be a Game Seven.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Game 6 of the best-of-seven classic is set on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the Kings looking to finish off the Bolts after taking a 3-2 series lead with victories in the last two games.

      Cliff Hodge vows to keep playing the same scrappy style at age 34 to help the Bolts extend the series to a deciding game.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Ray Parks, Ateneo, and Philippine Arena occupied Thursday's headlines.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE | UAAP Season 84 media team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again