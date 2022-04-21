La Salle escapes tough UE squad in OT

LA Salle evaded the upset axe by the skin of its teeth, wiggling away from University of the East in overtime, 85-82, Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Justine Baltazar's charities in the final 10.1 seconds locked up the victory for the Green Archers as they fought back from an early 15-point hole and did just enough to escape the gritty Red Warriors.

Harvey Pagsanjan still had a shot to force another extra period, but his three was just way short in the end.

"We really had to dig deep to get this win," said coach Derick Pumaren. "UE played really well. I told the boys there's always a first time and we cant let UE to get their first win."

Schonny Winston topped La Salle with 18 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals, while Kurt Lojera got 17 points and two boards.

Baltazar also had a monster double-double with his 14 points, 22 rebounds, two dimes, and one steal, as Michael Phillips also responded with his own mammoth statline of 12 points, 26 boards, two blocks.

Mark Nonoy looked poised to secure La Salle the win, calling bank on his desperation jumper with 49.8 seconds left before scoring on a backbreaking three from the left wing to make it an 83-78 affair in the last 23.6 ticks.

But he almost cost the Green Archers the game, too, touching the ball on the inbounds play that allowed Pagsanjan to keep Red Warriors in the game, 83-82, in the final 12.5.

Nonoy ended the game with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals as La Salle remained at third place at 7-3.

It was a tough stand from UE which showed great resolve and even forced the extra period after Allan Beltran miraculously got the rock out of his hands with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 69.

Pagsanjan led the Red Warriors with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, as Kyle Paranada shot three treys for his 13 points, three boards, three dimes, and three steals as they enjoyed a 17-point lead in the first half and even held a 48-57 lead entering the final canto.

UE tasted its 10th straight loss to remain as the lone winless team in the league and the first team to be officially eliminated from the Final Four race.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 85 -- Winston 18, Lojera 17, Baltazar 14, M. Phillips 12, Nonoy 11, Nwankwo 5, Nelle 3, Escandor 2, Galman 2, Cuajao 1, B. Phillips 0, Manuel 0.

UE 82 -- Pagsanjan 23, K. Paranada 13, J. Cruz 10, Beltran 9, N. Paranada 9, Escamis 7, Sawat 6, Lorenzana 5, Antiporda 0, Villanueva 0, Guevarra 0, P. Cruz 0, Abatayo 0.

Quarters: 9-20, 32-32, 48-57, 69-69, 85-82.

