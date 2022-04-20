Ginebra-Meralco Game Six postponed after Big Dome fire

THE PBA decided to postpone Game 6 of the Governors Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco following the fire that hit Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial made the decision after personally inspecting the Big Dome following the incident.

Game Six has been reset to Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Marcial assured tickets for Game Six will be refunded.

“All Smart Araneta Coliseum Game Six ticket holders can refund their ticket purchases at the Big Dome’s ticketing office,” the PBA said in a statement.

PBA 3x3 players and staff were evacuated and the Governors Cup finals moved because of the Araneta Coliseum fire.

PBA PHOTO: Gerry Ramos



Fire trucks left the venue hours before the scheduled 6 p.m. tipoff, but the PBA decided to postpone the game.

“Ayaw nating ipagsapalaran ang kaligtasan ng mga fans, ng mga players at mga game staff. Better safe than sorry,” said Marcial.

He also apologized for the incident.

"Pasensiya na po. Hindi natin kagustuhan ito. Ito ay para sa safety ng karamihan, ng sa ating lahat. Ng mga players, coaches, at lalo na sa mga fans," said Marcial.

