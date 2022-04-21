Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Ray Parks signed to a two-year extension by Japan B.League club: source

    by homer d. sayson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

    CHICAGO - With a gem in their hands, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the Japan B.League have decided to keep Bobby Ray Parks Jr. in their fold for another two seasons, sources told SPIN.ph on Wednesday night.

    Terms of the fresh two-year deal were not disclosed but multiple sources bared Parks' pay will be one of the richest ever given to an Asian import.

    New home for Parks

    After his controversial release from the TNT Tropang Giga of the PBA last July, Parks quickly found a home in the Japan B.League where he has played a key role in the Dolphins' 28-13 campaign - good for third in the West standings.

    Despite logging only 22.4 minutes per game in a loaded, well-balanced team, Parks is averaging 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per in 39 outings with 27 starts.

      The 29-year old Parks, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound former UAAP MVP with the National University Bulldogs, is shooting an astounding 47.2 percent clip from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

      PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

