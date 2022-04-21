Philippine Arena to play host if Ginebra-Meralco finals reaches Game 7

THE PBA Governors Cup Finals is bound for the Philippine Arena should there be a deciding Game 7.

On Thursday, the PBA officially announced the league will head to Bocaue, Bulacan if a Game Seven is needed to decide what has been a fiercely fought title series between defending champion Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

Game 6 of the best-of-seven classic is set on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the Kings looking to finish off the Bolts after taking a 3-2 series lead with victories in the last two games.

Ginebra's shot at a fourth Governors' Cup championship was delayed when Game 6 was shelved on Wednesday after a fire hit the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said Philippine Arena sent word that it was available should there be a Game 7 and so did the MoA Arena - the two venues being eyed for a possible winner-take-all playoff.

The Big Dome already mentioned beforehand that it can't host a Game 7 of the title series, but following the fire that hit the coliseum, management also offered its availability, making it as a third choice for the league.

This series has twice set new records for the biggest attendance of a Philippine sports event during the pandemic. But this early, a winner-take-all at the Philippine Arena promises to be a real blockbuster.

However, the bar is set high for PBA Finals matches held at the Philippine Arena.

The last time the Bocaue venue hosted a Game 7 finals featuring the Kings and Bolts, it generated a gate attendance of 54.086, the largest ever indoor crowd recorded to watch a sports event.

