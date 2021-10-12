Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 12
    PBA

    JVee Casio, Alaska part ways as PBA approves trade to Blackwater

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Jvee Casio is the last remnant of the Alaska team that won the franchise's last PBA championship in 2013.
    Jvee Casio is the last remnant of the Alaska team that won the franchise's last PBA championship in 2013.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE PBA Commissioner’s Office has approved a trade between Alaska and Blackwater on Tuesday night, paving the way for JVee Casio and Barkley Ebona's move to Blackwater for Mike Tolomia and a Season 48 (2022) second-round draft pick.

    The trade, first reported by SPIN.ph, became official after being cleared by the league's trade committee.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    The PBA approval means the Aces formally parted ways with Casio, the last member of the team’s championship run in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup, and Ebona, who was picked in the first round of the 2019 rookie draft.

    The trade is the third major move by the Bossing since they hired Ariel Vanguardia to replace coach Nash Racela, in the hope of turning around a team that went through a 0-11 campaign in the Philippine Cup - and a 19-game losing streak that stands as the worst in league history.

    Rejigged Blackwater backcourt

    The 35-year-old Casio now joins a Blackwater backcourt that also added Rashawn McCarthy, obtained in a trade with Terrafirma for Simon Enciso, and Val Chuaca, who was signed as a free agent.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Ebona’s presence will reinforce a frontcourt has been left wanting ever since the Bossing shipped Poy Erram in a 2018 trade to NLEX.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Tolomia, 28, now moves to the fourth PBA team of his career after stints with Rain or Shine and Meralco.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jvee Casio is the last remnant of the Alaska team that won the franchise's last PBA championship in 2013.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again