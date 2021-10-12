Source: Alaska trading Casio, Ebona to Blackwater for Tolomia, draft pick

BLACKWATER is set to acquire Jvee Casio and Barkley Ebona in a trade with Alaska, sources told SPIN.ph on Tuesday.

The deal, now awaiting for the approval of the PBA, will see Casio and Ebona going to the Bossing in exchange for Mike Tolomia and a 2023 second-round draft pick, the source added.

The move is just the latest to be made by Blackwater following the hiring of Ariel Vanguardia as head coach, replacing Nash Racela.

Blackwater brings in a scorer especially from the perimeter and a rebounder in Casio and Ebona, something that the Bossing are looking to address following a 0-11 campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

If the trade becomes official, Casio will end his nine-year stint with Alaska, his second team in the league since being drafted first overall by Powerade in the 2011 draft.

Ebona is in his sophomore season with the Aces after being drafted by the team fourth overall in the 2019 draft.

Continue reading below ↓

Tolomia had a good conference with the Bossing, playing in all 11 games off the bench and averaging 11.7 points, third for the team, while also contributing 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.