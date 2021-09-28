Blackwater trades Simon Enciso to Terrafirma for Rashawn McCarthy

BLACKWATER made its first significant move in a bid to erase the stigma of its recent losing record in the PBA.

The team dealt guard Simon Enciso to Terrafirma for Rashawn McCarthy in a one-on-one trade on Tuesday.

The trade has already been approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office.

The move was the first to be implemented by the Bossing under interim coach Ariel Vanguardia, who took over the job from Nash Racela following a campaign that saw the franchise rewrite one of the most dubious records in PBA history when it lost a total of 19 straight games - including 11 in this year's Philippine Cup.

Rashawn McCarthy

Enciso emerged as Blackwater's top offensive option in his lone conference stint with the team, averaging 13.7 points whie also leading the Bossing in assists with a 4.0 clip and in minutes played with 34.6 minutes per game.

The Fil-Am guard was acquired from TnT as part of the three-team trade that enabled the Tropang GIGA to get the NLEX draft pick to be used to select Mikey Williams.

Terrafirma will be Enciso's sixth team after stops with NLEX, Phoenix, Alaska, TnT, and Blackwater.

The trade meanwhile, ended McCarthy's three-and-a-half year stay with the KIA franchise, which acquired him following the controversial trade with San Miguel for top 2017 pick Christian Standhardinger.

McCarthy ranked No. 5 among the Dyip's top scorers with an average of 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in a conference that saw the team barely miss out on a spot in the playoffs.

But he reportedly had some issues with the team, including one where he was benched in the PBA bubble last season reportedly due to an issue over playing minutes.

At Blackwater though, he will be reunited with Vanguardia, his coach during his stint with the Westports Malaysia Dragons in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

