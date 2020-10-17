Injured players grateful for commissioner Marcial's show of concern

ANGELES CITY – PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial stood like a war general visiting his wounded troops.

The league chief made a conscious effort to personally seek out the conditions of the players who went down with injuries a week into the Philippine Cup bubble.

Observing social distancing and other health protocols, Marcial went to see Alaska’s Kevin Racal, Jericho Cruz of NLEX, and TnT Tropang Giga’s Kib Montalbo.

He was also able to talk to Terrence Romeo before the San Miguel gunner left Clark Freeport to Manila Saturday afternoon after going down with a dislocated shoulder.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Marcial was accompanied by his deputy Eric Castro and Botong Chavez.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All players appreciate the kind gesture shown by the commissioner.

“Nangamusta siya sa amin,” said Roger Pogoy, who suffered a sprained ankle when he landed on the foot of Gelo Alolino in the Tropang Giga’s 107-88 rout of the five-time defending champion Beermen Friday night.

“Sobrang na-appreciate ko yun.”

Cruz also sprained his ankle in the Road Warriors’ sorry 100-103 loss against the Magnolia Hotshots, while Montalbo had to endure the plantar fasciitis on his foot.

Racal, meanwhile, was the first player casualty in the bubble when he endured a complete ACL injury right in the opener of the season restart. The wingman was trying to guard TnT’s Jayson Castro when his knee buckled down.

Like Romeo, Racal was also checked by orthopedic Dr. George Canlas and could be leaving the bubble any time soon to undergo knee operation.

___

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.