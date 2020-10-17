SMB woes pile up as Terrence Romeo ruled out for season with shoulder injury

ANGELES CITY - Another key San Miguel player is out after shooting guard Terrence Romeo was ruled out of the PBA Philippine Cup with a shoulder injury.

Coach Leo Austria confirmed the sad development the morning after Romeo hurt his shoulder in a 107-88 loss to TnT Tropang Giga.

"He's out for six to eight weeks," said Austria. "I talked to him last night and the doctor told him na six to eight weeks yung healing time."

Romeo was checked by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas on Saturday, according to San Miguel physical therapist Edward Bacason.

Initial diagnosis on Romeo's condition was a dislocated right shoulder following his collison with TnT Tropang Giga guard Ryan Reyes. He was rushed to the nearby Medical Center shortly after, but was back at the Quest hotel early Saturday morning.

Romeo's absence made him the second San Miguel key player to be out of the season after five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo went down with a shin injury in the off season that required surgery.

Austria ruled out Romeo undergoing operation for his injured shoulder.

"I think hindi siya magpapa-opera dahil ang operation naman is to shorten the (healing) process. But he opted for natural healing," he said of the San Miguel Beer guard, whose arm is currently on a sling.

