Terrence Romeo heads home after abrupt end to season due to injury

ANGELES CITY — Terrence Romeo is now leaving the PBA bubble and going home to the warm embrace of his family after hurting his shoulder during the San Miguel-TnT Tropang Giga tussle in the Philippine Cup.

The Beermen gunner packed his bag shortly after being checked by orthopedic doctor George Canlas on Saturday morning.

The official diagnosis: Romeo suffered a dislocated shoulder after colliding with TnT guard Ryan Reyes.

San Miguel Beer physical therapist Edward Bacason said Romeo was fetched by San Miguel officials on his way back to Manila.

Coach Leo Austria said it was for the better of Romeo that he leaves the bubble and be with his family during this time.

"For him it's hard to stay here dahil during practice and games, wala siyang kasama rito," said the veteran mentor. "Ang hirap gumalaw dahil apektado yung kanyang movement. Even paliligo, nahihirapan siya so kailangan niya ng some assistance.

"And its better for him to be assisted by his family," he added. "At this time, kailangan niya yung kalinga ng family niya."

