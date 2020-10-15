Major blow for Alaska Aces as Kevin Racal suffers ACL injury

ANGELES CITY - Alaska's campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup suffered a major blow as big man Kevin Racal suffered an ACL injury on his right knee.

Head coach Jeff Cariaso made the announcement the day after the Aces lost a second straight game inside the bubble, a 93-81 setback to Meralco.

Racal suffered the injury during the Aces' opening day game against TnT Tropang Giga, which they lost, 100-95.

He was in streeth clothes on Wednesday and watched the game against the Bolts on the Alaska bench.

"Kevin is doing ok. Unfortunately, the official result is he did suffer a complete ACL," Cariaso said on Thursday. "So he's done for this bubble.

"That's a big hit on us. We found this out late last night."

The Alaska coach described Racal as the team's best defender at the wings.

Racal went down with the injury after he tried to go after TnT Tropang Giga guard Jayson Castro.

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Doctor George Canlas is arriving at the bubble by weekend and will take a look at the condition of the 29-year-old Racal.

For the meantime, Racal is still with Alaska in the bubble.

"He's still here. We don't have a definite plan yet kung mag-stay pa siya ng kaunti or aalis na ba siya agad," said Cariaso.

"Right now we're still bearing the news that we won't have him for the rest of the bubble," he added. "Unfortunately, things happen."

One positive news with the Aces however, was the arrival of guard Maverick Ahanmisi in the bubble.

