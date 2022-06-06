Robbie Herndon traded to SMB for two future second-round picks

ROBBIE Herndon's official stay at Converge lasted just a few hours.

Shortly after signing a one-year deal with the FiberXers on Monday, Herndon was traded by the franchise to San Miguel Beer for the Beermen's second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

The trade has been approved by the Commissioner's Office.

It was a sign and trade deal done by Converge, which last week decided to put Herndon on the trading block.

San Miguel reportedly signed the trade papers when Herndon finally came to terms with the FiberXers during the contract signing between the two parties.

The Fil-Am gunner was among the last three former Alaska players acquired by the franchise who weren't signed to a contract yet when the PBA Season 47 tipped off on Sunday.

The presence of Herndon at San Miguel gives the Beermen additional outside firepower other than veteran Marcio Lassiter and Von Pessumal.

Continue reading below ↓

Likewise, the acquisition of the 28-year-old Vallejo, California native augurs well for the team that will miss high-scoring guard Terrence Romeo for the early part of the Philippine Cup due to back spasm.

Including the injured Romeo, the Beermen now has a complete 15-man lineup with Herndon coming on board along with Jeepy Faundo and Michael Canete.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.