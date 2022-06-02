Terrence Romeo out of SMB's opening lineup due to back spasm

TERRENCE Romeo won’t be around to play for San Miguel at the start of the PBA 47th season.

Coach Leo Austria admitted the prolific shooting guard will sit out the early part of the Beermen’s campaign due to back spasm.

Austria said there’s still no timetable for Romeo's return.

“He’s still recuperating from the injury and there’s no definite time kung kailan siya makakabalik,” the San Miguel mentor disclosed on Thursday during the PBA Mediay Day at Novotel Hotel.

“We’re not expecting him to be back soon.”

At the moment, Romeo has not been able to practice with the Beermen, but is set to start his therapy and rehabilitation as the pain has been mostly on and off.

“Hirap siyang gumalaw,” said Austria, noting Romeo went down with the injury about a month ago.

The San Miguel coach admitted Romeo’s absence would be a big blow to the Beermen’s offense, saying, “In his best game makikita mo yung impact niya.”

Austria however, is confident other San Miguel players will be able to step up in the absence of one of the Beermen’s go-to-guy on offense.

