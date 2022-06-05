Maverick Ahanmisi finally shows up, but no deal yet with Converge

MAVERICK Ahanmisi showed up in the first ever game of Converge in the PBA Sunday, but didn’t suit up in the team’s 79-77 loss to Rain or Shine in the opener of the Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ahanmisi was in street clothes and watched the game on the sidelines as the FiberXers failed to protect a seven-point fourth quarter lead and lost to the Elasto Painters.

Asked about the situation of the big Fil-Am guard at Convereg, assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann said no deal has yet been reached.

“Not yet. Soon,” was Bachmann’s curt reply.

“I’m good,” said Ahanmisi as he left the Smart Araneta Coliseum together with some of the FiberXers.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft is one of the three former Alaska players still left unsigned by Converge, which acquired the signing rights after buying the Alaska franchise lock, stock, and barrel.

Aside from Ahanmisi, still without contract are big man Abu Tratter and Robbie Herndon.

The 28-year-old Herndon however, has been put on the trading block by the FiberXers.

