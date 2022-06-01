Converge puts Robbie Herndon on the trading block

CONVERGE has put guard Robbie Herndon on the trading block.

SPIN.ph learned from sources around the league the FiberXers are now looking for a deal involving the 28-year-old wingman from Vallejo, California, who has yet to ink a contract with the newest team in the PBA.

Along with Herndon, still unsigned by Converge are Maverick Ahanmisi and Abu Tratter with four days to go before Season 47 of the league officially tips off.

Herdon averaged 9.2 points, 4.3. rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 19 games in his final conference with Alaska before the ffranchise was bought lock, stock, and barrel by Converge.

The 6-foot-3 Herndon was a first-round pick (No. 6 overall) by NorthPort in the 2017 draft, but was immediately shipped to Magnolia in exchange for then fellow rookies Lervin Flores, Joseph Gabayni, and Julian Sargent.

At Magnolia, he won his first and only league championship during the 2018 Governors’ Cup, but he found himself traded to Alaska along with Rodney Brondial in the Chris Banchero deal.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.