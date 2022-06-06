Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jun 6
    PBA

    Robbie Herndon finally signs one-year deal with Converge

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Robbie Herndon with Converge governor Chito Salud and agent Danny Espiritu during the contract signing.
    Robbie Herndon with Converge governor Chito Salud and agent Danny Espiritu during the contract signing.

    CONVERGE and Robbie Herndon finally came to terms on Monday.

    The 28-year-old gunner was signed to a one-year deal by the FiberXers a day after the PBA opened its 47th season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Herndon and his representative Danny Espiritu personally met Converge governor and team manager Chito Salud to seal the deal.

    On whether Herndon will play for the team remains a big question as there are persistent rumors the Fil-Am gunner could be headed elsewhere.

    [Editors' note: Herndon was eventually traded to San Miguel for two future second-round draft picks]

    Converge initially put Herndon on the trading block when the two parties failed to reach a contract deal.

    With Herndon finally signed, Maverick Ahanmisi and Abu Tratter are the only former Alaska players whose signing rights were acquired by the FiberXers who are still without contract.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Ahanmisi though, was already seen sitting behind the Converge bench during its league debut against Rain or Shine Sunday in a game which the FiberXers lost, 79-77.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicNorman BlacktopicTim ConetopicJio JalalontopicJapeth AguilartopicYeng GuiaotopicPaul Lee
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Robbie Herndon with Converge governor Chito Salud and agent Danny Espiritu during the contract signing.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again