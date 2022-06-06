Robbie Herndon finally signs one-year deal with Converge

CONVERGE and Robbie Herndon finally came to terms on Monday.

The 28-year-old gunner was signed to a one-year deal by the FiberXers a day after the PBA opened its 47th season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Herndon and his representative Danny Espiritu personally met Converge governor and team manager Chito Salud to seal the deal.

On whether Herndon will play for the team remains a big question as there are persistent rumors the Fil-Am gunner could be headed elsewhere.

Converge initially put Herndon on the trading block when the two parties failed to reach a contract deal.

With Herndon finally signed, Maverick Ahanmisi and Abu Tratter are the only former Alaska players whose signing rights were acquired by the FiberXers who are still without contract.

Ahanmisi though, was already seen sitting behind the Converge bench during its league debut against Rain or Shine Sunday in a game which the FiberXers lost, 79-77.

