Hidilyn Diaz places seventh, Elreen Ando eighth in world championships

HIDILYN Diaz placed seventh overall while Elreen Ando took the eighth spot in the women’s 59kg category of the 2023 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Diaz had a total of 224 kilograms after a 97 in the snatch and 127 in the clean and jerk, while Ando had a total of 222 with a 100 snatch and a 122 clean and jerk.

See Cone keeps fingers crossed Brownlee 100 percent healthy for Asiad

Luo Shifang of China topped the event with a total of 243 kilograms while also winning gold in the snatch with a 107 and 136 in clean and jerk.

Diaz is competing in the heavier 59kg for the first time in this world championships following revisions to the weight categories that will also be implemented in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gold medalist in the 55kg division in the Tokyo Olympics, Diaz is looking to book a spot in Paris through the first tier by making it to the top 10 in the Olympic Qualification Rankings by the end of April 28, 2024. Diaz must also compete in the mandatory competitions like this year’s World Championships to be eligible.

Kamila Konotop of Ukraine got the silver in total with 236 and snatch with 106, and bronze in the clean and jerk with 130.

Pei Xinyi of China captured the bronze in the total with 232, and bronze in snatch with 102.

Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei claimed the silver in clean and jerk with 130.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph