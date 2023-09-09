Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 9
    Weightlifting

    Hidilyn Diaz places seventh, Elreen Ando eighth in world championships

    Tough outing for Pinay weightlifters
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Hidilyn Diaz admits gaining 6kgs after her historic Tokyo Olympics victory.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HIDILYN Diaz placed seventh overall while Elreen Ando took the eighth spot in the women’s 59kg category of the 2023 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Diaz had a total of 224 kilograms after a 97 in the snatch and 127 in the clean and jerk, while Ando had a total of 222 with a 100 snatch and a 122 clean and jerk.

    See Cone keeps fingers crossed Brownlee 100 percent healthy for Asiad

    Luo Shifang of China topped the event with a total of 243 kilograms while also winning gold in the snatch with a 107 and 136 in clean and jerk.

    Diaz is competing in the heavier 59kg for the first time in this world championships following revisions to the weight categories that will also be implemented in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    Hidilyn Diaz

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Gold medalist in the 55kg division in the Tokyo Olympics, Diaz is looking to book a spot in Paris through the first tier by making it to the top 10 in the Olympic Qualification Rankings by the end of April 28, 2024. Diaz must also compete in the mandatory competitions like this year’s World Championships to be eligible.

    Kamila Konotop of Ukraine got the silver in total with 236 and snatch with 106, and bronze in the clean and jerk with 130.

    See Jamie Malonzo likely to beg off from Asian Games bid, says Cone

    Pei Xinyi of China captured the bronze in the total with 232, and bronze in snatch with 102.

    Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei claimed the silver in clean and jerk with 130.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again