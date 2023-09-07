Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jamie Malonzo likely to beg off from Asian Games bid, says Cone

    Ginebra high-flyer suffered a bruised hip and tailbone from a bad fall in Gilas loss to South Sudan
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    jamie malonzo gilas world cup
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    INTERIM Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone hinted Jamie Malonzo may not make the men’s national team lineup for the Hangzhou Asian Games, no thanks to a hurting back he suffered during the FIBA World Cup group phase.

    Cone said he personally talked to his Barangay Ginebra player Wednesday and the conversation wasn't positive.

    “It looks like he will beg off from the Asian Games,” said the 65-year-old Cone of Malonzo, who was part of the Gilas lineup submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee to Asiad organizers. “He still has a lot of soreness (in his body).”

    The Fil-Am forward had a bad fall during Gilas’ game against South Sudan which it lost, 87-68. Malonzo finished with four points in the loss that denied the country a shot at qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

    Due to his hurting back, the high-flying forward out of La Salle sat out the team’s 96-75 win over China in its last outing in the World Cup.

    A check with long-time national team physical therapist Dexter Aseron said Malonzo suffered a bruised hip and tailbone.

