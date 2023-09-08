Cone keeps fingers crossed Brownlee 100 percent healthy for Asiad

NO doubt Justin Brownlee is going to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

But the question of whether he’ll be 100 percent game-ready remains uncertain.

While interim coach Tim Cone assured the 35-year-old Barangay Ginebra import is a shoo-in for the national team’s Final 12 in the Hangzhou meet, he also revealed Brownlee continues to rehab from a recent surgery to remove bone spurs on his foot.

“I spoke to him. He’s recovering still from his surgery, but he’s back on the court,” said Cone of the beloved naturalized player.

“He wants to play, and he will play in the Asian Games.”

But just a month into his surgery, the prolific product of St. John’s University hopes he’ll already be in game shape by the time Gilas plays its first game against Bahrain on Sept. 26.

“He’s assuming he will be 100 percent as long as there’s no setback on what he’s doing right now,” said Cone of Brownlee.

Having coached Brownlee in the last seven seasons and winning six championships with him, the man who took over the post of resigned Chot Reyes knows the value of the three-time PBA Best Import and what exactly he can bring on the table.

“He makes people around him better. If we can get him there, he will make the players around him better,” Cone said. “Obviously we really need him. We’re really looking forward seeing him on that stage.”

“But I hope he’ll be 100 percent.”

