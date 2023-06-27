Coach O waiting to hear from Ateneo on coaching tenure

IT’S still pretty much a status quo between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and embattled head coach Oliver Almadro, a month since the end of a disappointing UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball campaign for the school.

Almadro came under fire after an up-and-down campaign that saw the Blue Eagles miss the UAAP Final Four for the first time in 14 years.

Asked for an update on his Ateneo employment status after the Petro Gazz Angels’ PVL Invitational Conference opener against the Cignal HD Spikers, Almadro said there hasn’t been any word from Ateneo’s management.

“I don’t know. Hindi ko alam kung anong announcement eh,” he said of what Ateneo’s plans. “[But] I’m staying put, I’m just here, and I’m just waiting kung anong maging announcement.”

Almadro led the Blue Eagles to a championship in his first year as head coach. But things have turned sour since the pandemic-shortened UAAP Season 82 as the school kept falling short of a return to the UAAP finals.

Ateneo finished in the podium at third in Season 84 before things went south last season, which Almadro acknowledged is the most impactful on how the management will assess his four years with the team.

“Tayo namang coaches, we are only as good as our last performance. No matter [the] sacrifice or [the] willingness to deliver what you want, our job as a coach is really not an easy one.” he said.

The multi-titled coach is also well aware of a number of coaching changes that have taken place in the UAAP. He is prepared to take whatever Ateneo may decide to do.

“I’ve heard also na maraming teams ang nagkakaroon ng coaching changes but kaming mga coaches, whatever kung anong ibigay sa aming role, kung anong ibigay sa aming assignment, we will do to the best that we can. We will offer our life for the institution that we work for.” said Almadro.

“Right now, still, I’m staying put. Kung ano ‘mang mangyari, wala pa namang official. Wala pa akong natatanggap eh. So I just want to get the right announcement.” he said.