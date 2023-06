CIGNAL pulled off a come-from-behind victory against Petro Gazz, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, to jumpstart its 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Tuesday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Angela Nunag did not disappoint in their debut for the HD Spikers, who also got quality minutes off the bench from former Ateneo standout Vanie Gandler when they battled back from a set down.