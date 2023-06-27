Alyssa return, Carlos' 24 points highlight Creamline win over Chery Tiggo

CREAMLINE stamped its class on a new-look Chery Tiggo side, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17, to jumpstart its title defense in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Alyssa Valdez played for the first time in six months in the league since sustaining a right knee injury in December 2022, finishing with three points in the defending champions' emphatic win over the Crossovers.

But it was the three-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos who did the most damage on the offensive side, scoring 24 points off 21 attacks and three blocks in three sets.

"I'm just really happy na medyo kumportable yung position ko ngayon," Carlos said after she made a return to opposite hitter position after playing as an outside spiker for two conferences in Valdez's absence.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jema Galanza chipped in 12 points while Bernadeth Pons made a brief appearance off the bench in her first game as a Cool Smasher.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Talagang nag-prepare kami para sa Chery Tiggo. Yung recruitment nila talagang maganda," head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Eya Laure tallied a team-high 14 points and 15 receptions in her highly-anticipated pro debut as Mylene Paat was held to nine points.

Newest recruits Imee Hernandez, Ces Robles and Joyme Cagande also started for Chery Tiggo, while Jen Nierva played briefly in the third frame.