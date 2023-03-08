OustOA trends as wins come few & far between for Ateneo Lady Eagles

THE new UAAP season is off to a difficult start for the Ateneo Blue Eagles, with three tough losses in their first four Season 85 women's volleyball outings.

This, on top of several issues, was raised by fans on Twitter calling for the Season 81 champion coach Oliver Almadro to step down from his post.

Fans call for Oliver Almadro ouster

In Ateneo's lone win of the season so far against UE, a Twitter thread of a fan in attendance went viral as a snippet from Coach O's timeout shows the tactician allegedly being harsh to his players.

Almadro's "may rivalry pa ba kami" remarks ahead of their first round clash with La Salle also did not sit well with fans.

From supposedly under-utillizing his star assets to the lack of a defined playing system, see some of the Twitter chatter behind #OustOA here:

Losing 'Faith'

System failure?

Too much 'tough love'

Amid the online chaos, Coach O says the public is not aware of the 'real story' on what goes on with the team behind closed doors.

"People will keep on chirping but we will keep on working hard [because] the players and I understand each other all the time," said Almadro. "No matter what, we'll just keep our faith, our trust in each other, and courage in everything that is happening to us."

The Ateneo mentor also made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and any member of the team.

"Of course [there is no conflict]. You can ask all of my players."