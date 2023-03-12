Belen, Nierva quick to redeem selves from late-game benching

REIGNING UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen and best libero Jen Nierva have proven yet again that form is temporary and class is permanent.

After only playing the first set and being benched the rest of the way in the Lady Bulldogs' four-set win over the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, Belen and Nierva took it upon themselves to regroup and bounce back.

"Naging motivation po siya personally sa akin na [i-improve] 'yung game ko kasi 'yun nga po, hindi ako nakapaglaro [nang maayos] nung game against UP. Sabi ko nga, hindi naman ako ganun," Belen said.

Belen's 13 points and Nierva's seven excellent digs and six excellent receptions in their straight sets romp over UE on Sunday came as a form of redemption and a positive sign going to NU's finals rematch against La Salle on Saturday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nierva later echoed Belen's sentiments.

"Nakita ko 'yung game ko [against UP] and it's not really me," said Nierva. "Nakita ko na parang naging factor din 'yun na nahila ko 'yung team ko pababa, so sinabi ko na hindi na pwedeng maulit 'yun."

After being dealt with their first defeat in 20 UAAP matches by the UST Tigresses, the NU pair said the team needed to get back to enjoying themselves on the floor.

"Napansin namin 'yung mga past games namin [na] hindi kami masyadong nag-eenjoy so sabi namin, why not ibalik namin kung ano 'yung dating kami — 'yung dating NU na masaya lang na naglalaro sa loob ng court," the rookie-MVP bared.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓