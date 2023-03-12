NU Lady Bulldogs ease to victory, keep UE Lady Warriors winless

REIGNING champ National University took a 25-23, 25-9, 25-12 win over University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs notched their fourth victory in five matches, while the Lady Red Warriors remain winless after five outings.

Alyssa Solomon had 15 points to lead NU as Bella Belen scored 13.

Camilla Lamina had 17 excellent sets for the Lady Bulldogs.

Vanessa Bangayan and KC Cepada had seven markers apiece for UE.