In-form Adamson spikers send Ateneo reeling to worst start in 12 years

IN-FORM Adamson Lady Falcons soared past the struggling Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Adamson improved to 4-1 (win-loss) to join NU at second place behind unbeaten La Salle while Ateneo suffered its fourth loss in five games for its worst start since Season 73 when the Blue Eagles eventually finished fourth at 8-6.

Adamson rising star Trisha Tubu posted a staggering 23 points on 22 attacks and one ace in just three sets to steer the Lady Falcons to their third successive victory.

"Alam naman po naming lahat na hindi po kami nananalo sa Ateneo talaga, sa preseason namin and last season, kaya sobrang saya po na nakuha namin 'yung game ngayon," said Tubu.

Kate Santiago backed up Tubu with 11 points as Adamson overwhelmed the blue Eagles with 51 points off attacks compared to the Katipunan side's 38.

Only Faith Nisperos had a double-digit outing in the Blue Eagles' third straight loss with 17.

There will be no respite for Ateneo as it faces surging UST Tigresses on Wednesday.