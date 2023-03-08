NU recovers after dropping first set to UP to get back on track

NATIONAL University returned to its winning ways with a momentum-shifting victory against University of the Philippines, 18-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

NU vs UP UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball recap

Held on the cusp of another five-setter, Sheena Toring left no stone unturned for NU with 14 points on seven attacks, one block, and six remarkable aces to close out the match at the earliest time possible after already dropping the first set.

A tense and seemingly agitated demeanor in the opening frame, which saw the likes of Bella Belen and Jen Nierva benched for the rest of the game, soon turned into smiles and laughter as the Lady Bulldogs redeem themselves from trouble in paradise last Saturday against UST.

The team's focus, however, will immediately shift to their next challengers as they aim to restart a win streak on Sunday when they take on the UE Lady Red Warriors.

All hope is not lost for the Diliman side, even in their third loss of the season, as their Set 1 showing against NU carried significant promise they can build on for their upcoming clash with the Tigresses on Saturday.

Alyssa Solomon and Vange Alinsug had 13 points apiece for NU, while Stephanie Bustrillo paced the loss as the lone UP player in double figures with 13.