    PVL

    Jaja Santiago is back, but is a PVL return on the cards?

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Jaja Santiago is back on home soil as she reunites with Chery Tiggo.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    AFTER an eventful five-year stint with Saitama Ageo Medics in the Japan V.League, Jaja Santiago is back with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League.

    But will she play?

    In a Facebook post on Friday, the Crossovers shared a video of Santiago reunited with her teammates in a training session.

    LOOK:

    However, the club noted that she is only "sharing her professional knowledge and experience with the team during training" — casting doubt on the extent of her PVL return.

    Prior to playing in Japan, she was named the conference and finals MVP in the Crossovers' first-ever title romp at the 2021 PVL Open Conference.

    Santiago went on to win back-to-back Best Blocker and Fair Play honors in her last two years with Ageo Medics on top of the 2021 V.Cup title and 2020 V.League Division 1 bronze medal.

    READ: Philippine ace Jaja Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

    Meanwhile, talks have also emerged on the former PVL MVP's plans to become a Japanese citizen after her engagement to Japan national team deputy coach Taka Minowa in 2022.

    She didn't join the Philippine squad in the last 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where the Nationals missed out on the podium yet again in fourth place.

      Alongside Santiago's reunion with Chery Tiggo, the team will be naming five new players to boost their title bid in the upcoming PVL Invitational Conference.

