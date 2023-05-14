Pinay spikers fall short vs Indonesia to miss out on SEA Games podium again

FOR the fourth consecutive edition, the Philippine women's volleyball team missed a podium finish and settled for fourth in the Southeast Asian Games.

Philippines vs Indonesia volleyball SEA Games recap

The Nationals bowed down to Indonesia, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, in the battle-for-bronze of the 2023 biennial meet on Sunday at Olympic Stadium in Cambodia.

Back-to-back kills from Tots Carlos in the fourth set saved two match points for the Philippines, but those were not enough as team captain NurFadhilah Wilda Sita delivered the game-winning point for Indonesians who clinched the bronze.

With one set apiece, the Pinay spikers were in a good spot to secure a match advantage after leading 8-4 in the third set, but eventually let go of its own cushion on costly errors.

The Indonesians went on a 15-8 run before securing a 2-1 match advantage behind the collective efforts of Nurfadila Aulia Suci, Wulandari Ratri, Budiarti Hany and Wulandhari Agustin.

