    Pinay spikers fall short vs Indonesia to miss out on SEA Games podium again

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    Tots Carlos Philippines vs Indonesia volleyball SEA Games
    Tots Carlos and the rest of the Pinay spikers fell short of sending the match to a decider.
    PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

    FOR the fourth consecutive edition, the Philippine women's volleyball team missed a podium finish and settled for fourth in the Southeast Asian Games.

    Philippines vs Indonesia volleyball SEA Games recap

    The Nationals bowed down to Indonesia, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, in the battle-for-bronze of the 2023 biennial meet on Sunday at Olympic Stadium in Cambodia.

    Back-to-back kills from Tots Carlos in the fourth set saved two match points for the Philippines, but those were not enough as team captain NurFadhilah Wilda Sita delivered the game-winning point for Indonesians who clinched the bronze.

    With one set apiece, the Pinay spikers were in a good spot to secure a match advantage after leading 8-4 in the third set, but eventually let go of its own cushion on costly errors.

    The Indonesians went on a 15-8 run before securing a 2-1 match advantage behind the collective efforts of Nurfadila Aulia Suci, Wulandari Ratri, Budiarti Hany and Wulandhari Agustin.

      Tots Carlos and the rest of the Pinay spikers fell short of sending the match to a decider.
      PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

