Comeback queens Chery Tiggo stuns Creamline to capture PVL title

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat lifted Chery Tiggo in fighting its way back from a two-set deficit to dethrone Creamline, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21-25, 25-23, 15-8, and rule the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Chery Tiggo vs Creamline Game 3 recap

History was not on the Crossovers’ side as no team had won from two sets down in this bubble tournament.

But in the most important match, they believed and they crawled their way back with courage and resiliency to become the maiden champions of the first professional volleyball league in the country.

Santiago built a formidable frontline in the fifth set for a blazing 9-2 start before nailing the championship-clinching hit en route to ending Creamline’s two-year reign in the Open Conferece.

The Crossovers played seven straight matches since Saturday’s last elimination match against Choco Mucho, which they survived in three matches in the semifinals.

But they never wavered and even completed a series comeback against Alyssa Valdez and the defending champions.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker, who was hailed as Conference and Finals MVP, delivered 22 attacks and four kill blocks for 26 points to give the franchise first championship in five years.

Jasmine Nabor distributed 34 excellent sets and four points. Libero Buding Duremdes protected the floor with 26 digs and 20 excellent receptions.

“There's nothing impossible with God, we just have to trust ourselves, trust one another and trust God,” said Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez after winning his first championship in his third year with the team.

“I want to congratulate also Creamline you know that they have the experience in this kind of level but thank God, we really offer this to God and He guided us and we showed what we are made of.”

Tots Carlos led Creamline with 22 points off 15 attacks, five kill blocks and two aces. Valdez finished with 17 points, while Jia Morado dished out 47 excellent sets on top of 19 digs.

Risa Sato and Jema Galanza were also instrumental with 14 points each with the latter adding 30 excellent receptions and 20 digs as Creamline blew a two set lead and its third straight championship.

