Taka Minowa reveals: He and Jaja Santiago have been engaged for two months now

WHEN JAJA Santiago broke the news of her engagement in a short but sweet Instagram post on Saturday, her fiance Taka Minowa was right in the middle of Japan's quarterfinals game against Iran.

Despite being surrounded by Filipino media, the assistant coach of the Japanese team proudly professed his love for the 26-year-old Filipina middle blocker.

"I'm so happy, I love her," he said after Japan punched a ticket in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women semifinals.

The Japanese coach also shared the two have been engaged for two months now.

Jaja Santiago and Tako Minowa deeply in love

Santiago has been in Japan since 2018 as an import for the Saitama Ageo Medics in the Japan V. League, where she won the Best Blocker award in the 2021-2022 season.

Minowa, meanwhile, is also one of Ageo Medics coaches and is currently in the Philippines as an assistant coach for the Japan team competing in the AVC Cup for Women.

"I was excited for hear about too many fans [sic]. I hear from Jaja. They like volleyball. We’re just excited [to] play volleyball even I’m a coach. My players are so excited to play volleyball. Thank you for making it [a] good game," he said.

2018 runner-up Japan routed Iran in a hard fought 25-23, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16 to set up a clash against SEA Games silver medalists Vietnam tomorrow at PhilSports Arena.

