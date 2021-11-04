News you need to know: Yuka Saso chooses Japan, PBA 3x3 players list

HERE’S the sports roundup from Wednesday.

Top sports news November 3

Saso chooses Japan

Looks like the Philippine sports will lose one of its most prized treasures.

Yuka Saso has decided to become a Japanese citizen when she turns 22, according to Japanese media outlets.

The 20-year-old Saso was born in San Ildefonso, Bulacan to a Japanese father and a Filipino mother, and has represented the Philippines since her jungolf days.

But this year’s US Open winner, under Japan’s Nationality Law, must choose one citizenship before turning 22, or two years after acquiring the second nationality.

The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) said it has yet to get an official communication on the matter from the Japan federation or from Saso herself.

PBA 3x3 players

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Larry Fonacier leads the familiar names suiting up in the PBA 3x3 tournament.

The NLEX veteran sniper captains Cavitex in the 13-team competition.

PBA veterans Dylan Ababou (Platinum), LA Revilla (NorthPort), Almond Vosotros (TNT), and Prince Rivero (Sista), and Nico Salva (Limitless App) are also leading their respective teams.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kai Sotto in NBL preseason

PHOTO: @Adelaide36ers on Twitter

Continue reading below ↓

Kai Sotto will get his first taste of Australian basketball action when the Adelaide 36ers compete in the National Basketball League (NBL) Blitz preseason games this month.

The Pinoy prodigy tests his mettle against a Cairns Taipans side featuring former NBA center Nathan Jawai and Kiwi forward Jordan Ngatai on November 14.

Check out the rest of the schedule here.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.