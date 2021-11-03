Larry Fonacier returns to PBA action, this time in 3x3

LARRY Fonacier marks his return to NLEX, this time in the halfcourt game as he captains the Cavitex squad in the upcoming PBA 3x3 tourney.

Larry Fonacier in PBA 3x3

Sitting out the past two bubbles for the Road Warriors, the seven-time PBA champion is easily the most decorated name in this tilt, which is set to open later this month.

But Fonacier's caliber will be tested in this new discipline as 13 teams are set to join the tilt.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from NLEX, also undergoing name change for the 3x3 game are Magnolia reverting to its old name Tender Juicy Giants, Rain or Shine going by Sista Super Sealers, and Phoenix Super LPG using Limitless App.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Platinum Karaoke, Pioneer Pro Tibay, and Zamboanga Valientes will be the three new teams joining the mix.

Fonacier's not the lone familiar face in the competitions though, with Dylan Ababou (Platinum), LA Revilla (NorthPort), Almond Vosotros (TNT), and Prince Rivero (Sista), and Nico Salva (Limitless App) also leading their squads.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tender Juicy will also lean on Pao Javelona, Dennice Villamor for Ginebra, Bacon Austria for San Miguel, Matt Salem for Terrafirma, Robin Rono for Pioneer, and Alfred Batino for Meralco.

Zamboanga has yet to submit its final roster, with the list expected to be completed this week after the manager's meeting.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.