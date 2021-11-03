Kai Sotto gets feet wet for Adelaide in five-game preseason slate

KAI Sotto will get his first taste of Australian basketball when the Adelaide 36ers compete in the National Basketball League (NBL) Blitz preseason games this month.

Kai Sotto in NBL preseason

The Filipino prodigy will have his first look against former NBA center Nathan Jawai and Kiwi forward Jordan Ngatai when Adelaide plays the Cairns Taipans at MyState Bank Arena on Nov. 14.

He will then brace for South Sudanese big man Majok Majok when the 36ers face off against the Perth Wildcats on Nov. 16, still at MyState Bank Arena.

Adelaide then gets a preview of its season opener when it takes on the newcomers Tasmania JackJumpers on Nov. 21 at Ulverstone Sport and Leisure Center.

A rematch against Perth is also set on Nov. 26 at Elphin Sports Center, though the game won't be counted in the Blitz standings.

Closing out the 36ers schedule will be the Brisbane Bullets, where Sotto gets re-acquainted with Chinese behemoth Liu Chuanxing as they play at MyState Bank Arena on Nov. 28.

Hopes are high for Sotto for his rookie season Down Under as he gets a chance to prove his mettle in the NBL.

Adelaide opens its season on the road on Dec. 3 against Tasmania.

