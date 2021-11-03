Yuka Saso chooses Japanese citizenship: reports

GOLF star Yuka Saso has made a decision to choose Japanese citizenship once she turns 22, Japanese media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Saso, 20, was born in San Ildefonso, Bulacan to a Japanese father and a Filipino mother but has represented the Philippines since her jungolf days.

The smooth-swinging golfer won two gold medals for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and represented Team PH at the last Tokyo Olympics where she finished in 9th place after a closing 65.

Yuka Saso is in Japan to compete in the Toto Classic. PHOTO: AP

The world No. 6 also became a major winner at the US Women's Open while flying the flag of the Philippines.

But under Japan's Nationality Law, a person who holds dual citizenships must choose one before turning 22, or two years after acquiring the second nationality.

No word yet from Yuka

Saso won't turn 22 until January 2023, but Japan media outlets have already reported about her decision to switch nationalities.

Saso is in Japan to compete in the Toto Japan Classic beginning on Thursday.

Sought for comment, the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) said it has yet to get an official communication on the matter from the Japan federation or from Saso herself.

