News you need to know: PBA postponement, Casio contract, Ross return

HERE’S the sports roundup from Monday.

Top sports news January 3

PBA postpones games

The PBA has erred on the side of caution, deciding to postpone its games this week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases that put Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 again.

The league made the announcement as it coordinates with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on the conduct of the conference under the heightened quarantine restriction imposed starting Monday until January 15.

Continue reading below ↓

The PBA has already submitted a letter to the GAB on the matter. The league also said it will also need approval from the local government units (LGUs) that will host the games in order for the matches to resume.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The games this week that were postponed included the clash between TNT and Magnolia on Sunday in a long-awaited rematch between the protagonists in the Philippine Cup finals won by the Tropang GIGA.

Blackwater continues to lock up key players

Add JVee Casio to those who Blackwater signed to new contracts.

After Baser Amer, Barkley Eboña, and Paul Desiderio, it’s Casio’s turn to get rewarded a new deal as the Bossing signed him to a one-year contract extension.

Casio, acquired in a trade with Alaska for Mike Tolomia, though hasn’t played in Blackwater’s last three outings after hurting his foot in the Bossing’s game against Phoenix last December 11.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ross returns

Chris Ross is back in the Philippines, but still in mourning after the sudden death of his father two months ago.

Continue reading below ↓

The San Miguel stopper, 38, arrived in Manila from Texas on Monday and is currently undergoing quarantine before officially joining the Beermen in practice.

Ross travelled to the US two months ago following the death of his father in a tragic incident from which he’s in the process of ‘pulling myself out of that dark hole.’

“Not the best, but maintaining,” he said in a short message to SPIN.ph on Monday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.