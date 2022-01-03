PBA games postponed as league awaits GAB, LGU green light

THE PBA has postponed its games this week after Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 3 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The league made the announcement as it coordinates with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on the conduct of the conference under the heightened quarantine restriction imposed starting Monday until January 15.

After a short holiday break, the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup games were supposed to resume on Wednesday.

The PBA has already submitted a letter to the GAB on the matter. The league also said it will also need approval from the local government units (LGUs) that will host the games in order for the matches to resume.

The games this week that were postponed included the clash between TNT and Magnolia on Sunday in a long-awaited rematch between the protagonists in the Philippine Cup finals won by the Tropang GIGA.

Full practices cancelled

The postponement comes just two weeks weeks after the league welcomed fans back for the first time in nearly two years at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The PBA also held its first Christmas Day game in four years with spectators.

With the capital back in heightened alert, full practices have been cancelled and PBA teams have reverted back to practicing in small groups with no scrimmages.

