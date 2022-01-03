Casio remains part of Blackwater’s core with new one-year contract

BLACKWATER also secured the services of JVee Casio at least until next season when both parties agreed to a new contract before 2022.

JVee Casio contract update

The 35-year-old guard signed a one-year deal with the Bossing after the previous contract assumed by the team from Alaska already expired.

Team manager Johnson Martinez confirmed the signing, but the extent of the deal wasn’t made available.

Nonetheless, the fresh deal meant Casio is very much a part of the franchise’s plans moving forward especially with the Bossing still mired in the longest losing streak in PBA history now at 24 straight games.

The veteran playmaker out of La Salle was the latest player to be offered contract extension by Blackwater after Baser Amer, Barkley Ebona, and Paul Desiderio.

Casio, acquired in a trade with Alaska for Mike Tolomia, though hasn’t played in Blackwater’s last three outings after hurting his foot in the Bossing’s game against Phoenix last December 11.

The one-week postponement of the PBA Governors Cup following the return of NCR to Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 cases surge, should give Casio more time to recover from the injury.

The Bossing was supposed to play Magnolia on Jan. 5 when the season-opening conference was supposed to resume at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

